Chicago State plays Cleveland State, aims to end road slide

Chicago State Cougars (2-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3)
The Cougars are 0-4 in road games. Chicago State is second in the DI Independent with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 8.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 5.2 points. Enaruna is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.0 points for Cleveland State.
Elijah Weaver is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.2 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.7 points for Chicago State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.