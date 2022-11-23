Chicago State plays Cleveland State, aims to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (2-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3) Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -10; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Cleveland State looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Vikings have gone 1-1 at home. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Tristan Enaruna leads the Vikings with 8.6 boards.

The Cougars are 0-4 in road games. Chicago State is second in the DI Independent with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 5.2 points. Enaruna is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.0 points for Cleveland State.

Elijah Weaver is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.2 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.7 points for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article