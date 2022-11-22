Chicago State plays Cleveland State on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (2-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3) Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Cleveland State looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Vikings are 1-1 in home games. Cleveland State is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Chicago State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.3 points for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

