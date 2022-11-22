Chicago State plays Cleveland State on 4-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (2-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (2-3)
The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Chicago State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.
Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.7 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.3 points for Chicago State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.