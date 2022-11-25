Chicago State plays Marquette on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Marquette looking to break its five-game road skid. The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Marquette has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Cougars are 0-5 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent allowing 78.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.1% for Marquette.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for Chicago State.

