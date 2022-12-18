Chicago State takes on Illinois State on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (3-10) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-7, 1-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State comes into the matchup with Illinois State after losing three in a row. The Redbirds are 3-2 on their home court. Illinois State is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 0-10 in road games. Chicago State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Sandage is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 8.7 points. Kendall Lewis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

