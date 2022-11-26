Chicago State takes on Marquette on 3-game losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (2-5) at Marquette Golden Eagles (4-2)
The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Marquette.
Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for Chicago State.
___
