Chicago State visits No. 10 Gonzaga following Corbett's 23-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (11-18, 2-0 DI Independent) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-5, 14-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -27.5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points in Chicago State’s 75-53 win against the Hartford Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-1 in home games. Gonzaga ranks sixth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 3-18 away from home. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent shooting 33.8% from deep. Bryce Johnson leads the Cougars shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

