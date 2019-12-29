Nate Grimes capped an 8-0 spurt with a dunk to give the Bulldogs a 55-35 lead with 9:42 left. UC Riverside (9-5) answered with a 15-0 run before Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson made the second of two free throws to break a scoreless streak of seven-plus minutes. Angus McWilliam answered with a foul shot before Martin made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders their first lead since early in the first half at 57-56 with 57 seconds to go. Robinson again 1 of 2 from the free-throw line 14 seconds later but a goaltending call on a shot by Zyon Pullin with 11 seconds remaining gave UC Riverside the lead for good.