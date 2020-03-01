Chidom made a layup that gave UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9) the lead for good with 3:10 remaining and sparked a 10-3 run to close the game. Samuta Avea’s jumper with 22 seconds left was Hawaii’s first field goal since Dawson Carper’s dunk with 10:13 to play.
Avea led the Rainbow Warriors with 10 points.
___
