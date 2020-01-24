The Highlanders (13-8, 3-2 Big West Conference) made the third-most 3-pointers in program history and their most since hitting 16 against Cascade College on Dec. 4, 2004.
Junior Ballard led Cal Poly (4-14, 1-3) with 16 points.
UCR made 30 of 56 (54%) from the field, shot 53% from 3-point range and hit 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs, who were outrebounded 46-27, shot 37% from the field.
