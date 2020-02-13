.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Childress has connected on 30.2 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

AD

COLD SPELL: Wake Forest has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.2 points, while allowing 82.4 per game.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com