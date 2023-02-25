Childs and Lindenwood host Little Rock

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Little Rock Trojans (10-20, 6-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-20, 5-12 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -1; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Chris Childs scored 25 points in Lindenwood’s 105-102 overtime victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions are 8-4 on their home court. Lindenwood allows 72.7 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-11 in conference matchups. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Lions. Childs is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Deantoni Gordon is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

