JoJo Walker topped the Pilots (9-16, 1-9) with 12 points, but he made just 4 of 13 shots from the field. Isaiah White scored 10.
BYU, which led 43-31 at halftime, shot 51% overall, 43% from beyond the arc (12 of 28) and made 15 of 20 free throws. Portland shot 28% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 16 of 21 foul shots.
BYU won the rebound battle 47-26.
