Chisholm, Hamm lead Dayton over Morehead State

Dayton (8-2, 6-1 Pioneer League) trails 7-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) with one game left in the regular season. Dayton will finish against Davidson while St. Thomas plays Butler.

DAYTON, Ohio — Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27 on Saturday.

Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the latter giving the Flyers a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Hamm threw touchdown passes to Cade Beam of 5 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter. Hamm finished with 230 yards total offense.