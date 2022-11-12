Chisholm, Hamm lead Dayton over Morehead State

DAYTON, Ohio — Jake Chisholm rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Shane Hamm passed for three scores and Dayton defeated Morehead State 49-27 on Saturday.
Chisholm had 34 carries, going over 3,000 career rushing yards and scoring on runs of 4 and 6 yards, the latter giving the Flyers a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Hamm threw touchdown passes to Cade Beam of 5 and 21 yards in the fourth quarter. Hamm finished with 230 yards total offense.
James Louis had 16 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (2-9, 1-7), who lost their fifth straight.
