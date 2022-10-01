Chisholm rushes for 2 TDs, Dayton beats Drake 27-14

DAYTON, Ohio — Jake Chisholm rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 27-14 on Saturday.
Ian Corwin passed for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Drake (0-5, 0-2). Corwin had a 16-yard TD pass with two seconds left in the first half to pull within 10-7 and he capped the scoring with a 10-yard connection to Austin Flax with 2:28 left.
Dayton recovered an onside kick to clinch the contest.
