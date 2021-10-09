Jack Cook scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Dayton (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer League) then pounded out a 96-yard, 14-play drive with Chisholm scoring from the 4.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) scored 10 points before Chisholm’s second touchdown with 4:05 left sealed it.
Drake’s Blake Ellingson was 19 of 35 for 244 yards and a touchdown.
