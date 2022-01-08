Chizik worked under UNC coach Mack Brown as Texas’ defensive coordinator when the Longhorns won the national championship. He then led a one-year turnaround for Fedora on a UNC defense that ranked among the nation’s worst by surrendering 39 points and 497.8 yards per game in 2014, making the unit good enough for the Tar Heels to win an Atlantic Coast Conference division title and reach the league championship game.