Columbia led 62-58 after Mike Smith’s layup with 5:04 remaining in the game. Choh hit 1 of 2 free throws and Dan Friday nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Bears even at 62 with 3:35 left. Jaylan Gainey’s dunk gave Brown the lead and the Bears made 7 of 9 foul shots in the final 61 seconds to preserve the victory.

AD

Smith topped the Lions (6-14, 1-3) with 20 points and matched his career high with nine assists. Sophomore Ike Nweke pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25