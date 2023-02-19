Chong Qui hits 3-pointer to win it for Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Damian Chong Qui hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, Jarred Godfrey scored 25 points, and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Wright State 77-75 on Sunday.
Godfrey also added five rebounds and six steals for the Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.
The Raiders (16-13, 9-9) were led in scoring by Alex Huibregste, who finished with 24 points. Wright State also got 22 points, six assists and two blocks from Trey Calvin. Brandon Noel also put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.