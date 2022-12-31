Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne's win over Youngstown St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Youngstown State 76-71 on Saturday.
Brandon Rush finished with 26 points and two steals for the Penguins (10-5). Dwayne Cohill added 19 points for Youngstown State. In addition, Malek Green finished with 12 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Thursday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay while Youngstown State hosts Robert Morris.
