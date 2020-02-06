Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (10-13, 5-5) with 20 points, Jackson and Tyrn Flowers added 15 each. Flowers, with nine rebounds, just missed a 12th double-double this season.
Mount St. Mary’s opened Northeast Conference play with a double-overtime 82-73 defeat of LIU Jan. 4.
St. Mary’s faces St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Merrimack at home on Saturday.
