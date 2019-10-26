Carter completed 22 of 34 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He carried 11 times for 57 yards. Marquis Spence caught 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Presbyterian took a 20-17 lead on a 28-yard pass from Tyler Huff to Dohnte Meyers in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Huff completed 17 of 33 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Jarius Jeter had 118 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Blue Hose. His 70-yard TD run opened the scoring early in the first quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD