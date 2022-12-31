Christmas scores 11 in Longwood's 67-42 win over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Michael Christmas scored 11 points as Longwood beat Campbell 67-42 on Saturday.
The Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Anthony Dell’Orso, who finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Campbell also got seven points from Jay Pal. In addition, Mason Grant finished with seven points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Longwood visits Charleston Southern and Campbell hosts Gardner-Webb.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.