Christmas scores 11 in Longwood's 67-42 win over Campbell

Christmas also contributed five rebounds for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South). Isaiah Wilkins scored 11 points, going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Walyn Napper shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.