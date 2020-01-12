Brendon Brooks had 14 points for the Jaguars (3-13, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Ahsante Shivers added 12 points. Amel Kuljuhovic had 11 points.
Grambling State plays Alcorn State on the road on Monday. Southern faces Jackson State at home on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.