Christon leads Grambling against Bethune-Cookman after 25-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-6, 1-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -11.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Cameron Christon scored 25 points in Grambling’s 85-72 win against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Grambling leads the SWAC in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christon is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Marcus Garrett is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

