Cincinnati faces UCF, looks to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-10, 8-6 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-10, 6-7 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -4; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hits the road against UCF looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Knights are 10-4 on their home court. UCF ranks second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Bearcats are 8-6 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati ranks third in the AAC shooting 35.8% from deep. CJ Anthony leads the Bearcats shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Landers Nolley II is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 13.9 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article