Cincinnati hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 30-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-77 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Bearcats are 7-1 in home games. Cincinnati is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Titans are 2-6 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Davis is averaging 24.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Titans. Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

