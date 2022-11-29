Cincinnati hosts NJIT following Dejulius' 26-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3)
The Highlanders are 1-3 on the road. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Osawe averaging 6.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
Miles Coleman is averaging 17.8 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.8 points for NJIT.
