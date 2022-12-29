Cincinnati hosts Tulane following Cook's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Cincinnati Bearcats (9-4) Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -4.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Cook scored 27 points in Tulane’s 84-63 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Bearcats have gone 8-1 at home. Cincinnati is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Green Wave play their first true road game after going 7-4 with a 2-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Tulane is second in the AAC scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Cook is shooting 46.0% and averaging 20.2 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

