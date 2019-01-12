Cincinnati’s Keith Williams (2) shoots against Connecticut’s Isaiah Whaley (5) and Jalen Adams, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Jarron Cumberland scored 22 points, and Justin Jenifer hit a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime Saturday night as Cincinnati blew an 11-point lead in regulation before rallying to a 74-72 victory over UConn.

The Bearcats (14-3, 3-1 American Athletic) got ahead by double digits and went more than 7 minutes without a field goal as the Huskies (10-7, 1-3) sent it to overtime. Alterique Gilbert made a floater in the lane just before the buzzer.

Cumberland was fouled while shooting a 3 and made all the free throws, and he passed to Jenifer for an open 3 with 1:19 left in overtime that put the Bearcats up 70-65. UConn had a chance for a final shot, but Christian Vital was called for a charge with 1.5 seconds left.

The Bearcats won it from the free-throw line. They managed only three field goals in the last 14:47 including overtime, getting 18 points off free throws. They went 25 of 38 from the line while UConn was 13 of 16.

Gilbert led UConn with 18 points, and Vital added 16.

Both teams were coming off one day of rest. The Bearcats went overtime for a 70-65 win at Tulsa on Thursday night. UConn had a 76-64 home win over Southern Methodist that ended a three-game losing streak.

Cincinnati has won consecutive overtime games for the first time since the 1966-67 season.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies’ fouls kept Cincinnati in the game. They repeatedly fouled late in the shot clock, helping the cold-shooting Bearcats escape.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats rallied late at Tulsa for a road win and followed it with a ragged home win, keeping the defending AAC champions near the top of the league.

UP NEXT

UConn plays at Tulsa on Wednesday.

Cincinnati hosts South Florida on Tuesday, its third game in six days.

