CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bearcats scored on their first six possessions to topple Alabama A&M 63-7 on Saturday.

Ridder completed nine of 10 passes for 199 yards for the Bearcats (3-0). He added a 22-yard run for his first career touchdown. He was finished for the game after the first quarter.

Khalill Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Thomas Geddis caught touchdown passes from Ridder of 61, 22 and 29 yards, respectively. Tavion Thomas was the leading rusher for the Bearcats with 141 yards. Fellow freshman, Charles McClelland, had the first 16 carries of his career for 121 yards, including a one-yard touchdown.

Hayden Moore took over at quarterback in the second quarter and led the Bearcats to their fifth touchdown, completing six of seven passes for 51 yards to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Michael Warren II. Thomas added an 11-yard touchdown run, the first of his career, and the Bearcats led 42-0 at halftime.

Alabama A&M accumulated 182 yards of offense in trying earn a win over a FBS opponent for the first time in six tries. Aqeel Glass completed 11 of 27 passes for 110 yards. Teon Dollard led the team with 28 rushing yards.

The Bulldogs (1-2) defense was ranked ninth in the FCS by allowing 215 yards per game. Cincinnati had 529 by halftime and finished with a school record 743 yards. The Bearcats gained 711 yards against UConn in 2009.

The Bulldogs had a streak of seven-straight scoreless quarters before Glass completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zabrian Moore with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

