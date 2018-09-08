CINCINNATI — Michael Warren rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 21-0 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati won its 13th straight game in oldest rivalry west of the Allegheny Mountains using a stout defense that kept Miami of Ohio off the scoreboard.

Steady rain held down the passing game for both teams and Miami found little running room with 59 yards.

Cincinnati was able to score on a 2-yard, first-quarter plunge by Warren, who scored all three touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 26-17 win at the Rose Bowl against UCLA last week.

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder led all rushers with 117 yards and attempted just 11 passes, completing six. Ridder took over for senior incumbent Hayden Moore in the first quarter last week.

Warren scored his fifth touchdown of the season with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.

Gus Ragland threw an interception on a tipped pass to set up Warren’s second score. Darrick Forrest picked off a pass intended for Jack Sorenson to set up the insurance score.

Ragland faced a relentless pass rush in the fourth quarter and completed 22 of 41 passes for 139 yards.

It was Cincinnati’s first shutout against Miami since a 14-0 win in 2013.

