Cincinnati takes on Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3)
The Cardinals are 0-5 in non-conference play. Louisville has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
El Ellis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.2 points for Louisville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.