Cincinnati takes series lead in Battle for the Victory Bell

CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 38-17 on Saturday for a series lead in the Battle for the Victory Bell.
Bryant connected with Nick Mardner on a 10-yard pass to put the Bearcats ahead 24-17 with just 13 seconds left before halftime. Bryant found Tyler Scott in stride for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:03 left in the third.
Charles McClelland added 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns, the second coming late in the fourth, for Cincinnati (2-1). Corey Kiner also had a rushing score and 32 yards.
Aveon Smith passed for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (1-2). He was intercepted one and sacked four times.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2