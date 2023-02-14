Cincinnati visits East Carolina following Johnson's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Brandon Johnson scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 77-72 win against the SMU Mustangs. The Pirates are 8-5 in home games. East Carolina averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bearcats are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.3 points and five assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article