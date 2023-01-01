Cincinnati visits Temple after Nolley's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -3.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the Temple Owls after Landers Nolley II scored 23 points in Cincinnati’s 88-77 victory against the Tulane Green Wave. The Owls have gone 4-3 in home games. Temple is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.9 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats. Nolley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

