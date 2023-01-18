Cincinnati wins 85-69 over South Florida

Cincinnati took the lead with 12:35 left in the first half and did not give it up. DeJulius led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 47-29 at the break. Nolley scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Cincinnati went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by South Florida in the second half by a two-point margin.