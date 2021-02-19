SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.
STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 54.5.
DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 68.9 points through 14 games (ranked 232nd, nationally).
