Cisse leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -13.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jonathan Cisse scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Islanders have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.7.

The Cardinals have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlie Yoder averaging 1.7.

The Islanders and Cardinals face off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Williams is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.5 points. Mushila is shooting 55.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Niki Krause is averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Cisse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

