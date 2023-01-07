Cisse leads Incarnate Word against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-9, 0-2 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -9.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jonathan Cisse scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 91-61 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals have gone 4-1 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 11.9 assists per game led by Niki Krause averaging 4.1.

The Islanders are 2-0 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland giving up only 71.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krause is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Cardinals. Cisse is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

