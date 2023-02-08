Citadel faces Chattanooga, aims to stop 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-13, 4-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -9; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel heads into the matchup against Chattanooga as losers of four in a row. The Mocs are 7-5 on their home court. Chattanooga leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 34.0 boards. Jake Stephens leads the Mocs with 10.2 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 54.9% and averaging 21.8 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article