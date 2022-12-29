Citadel hosts Chattanooga after Johnson's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -7.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Jamal Johnson scored 23 points in Chattanooga’s 72-65 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in home games. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Madison Durr averaging 3.0.

The Mocs have gone 3-3 away from home. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon with 16.5 assists per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 3.4.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Stephens is averaging 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

