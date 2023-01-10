Citadel hosts East Tennessee State after Clark's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Stephen Clark scored 22 points in Citadel’s 77-57 loss to the Wofford Terriers. The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 in home games. Citadel is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State ranks ninth in the SoCon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

