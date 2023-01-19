Citadel hosts Langley and UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -14.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Keyshaun Langley scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-80 overtime victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans are 5-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Stephen Clark is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

