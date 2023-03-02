Mercer takes on Citadel in SoCon Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 5-13 SoCon) vs. Mercer Bears (13-18, 6-12 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears play in the SoCon Tournament against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Bears are 6-12 against SoCon opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Mercer ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Jalen Cobb shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon action is 5-13. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Shawn Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Stephen Clark is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

