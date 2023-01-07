Citadel plays Wofford on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -9.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hits the road against Wofford looking to stop its three-game road skid. The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Wofford is seventh in the SoCon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference matchups. Citadel is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Austin Ash is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

