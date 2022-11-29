Citadel visits Charleston Southern following Clark's 26-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (4-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)
The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brady Spence averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.2 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.2 points for Charleston Southern.
Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Citadel.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.