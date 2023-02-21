Citadel visits King and East Tennessee State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Jordan King scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-79 loss to the Furman Paladins. The Buccaneers are 5-9 in home games. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-11 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon with 12.1 assists per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

