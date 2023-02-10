Citadel visits Samford after Glover's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 4-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 11-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Ques Glover scored 22 points in Samford’s 70-69 overtime victory against the Mercer Bears. The Samford Bulldogs have gone 11-2 at home. Samford is fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Citadel Bulldogs have gone 4-9 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Dye is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Austin Ash averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Citadel Bulldogs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Stephen Clark is shooting 51.3% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

