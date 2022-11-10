Citadel wins 70-58 over Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Stephen Clark scored 23 points as Citadel beat Presbyterian 70-58 on Thursday night.
Crosby James led the Blue Hose (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Barnett added 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian. Owen McCormack also had seven points and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Citadel plays Tuesday against Morris at home, while Presbyterian visits East Carolina on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.