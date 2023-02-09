Citron, Westbeld lead No. 10 Notre Dame past Pitt 69-63

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, Maddy Westbeld added 17 and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Pitt 69-63 Thursday night. Sophomore guard Olivia Miles had a double-double of 11 points and 13 assists with seven rebounds and two steals as the Fighting Irish (19-4, 10-3 ACC) extended their home winning streak against Pitt to 16 games.

Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.

TURNING POINT

The Irish shot 36% through the first three quarters and trailed early in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame’s shooting struggles included missing 15 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame bounced back to shoot 69.2% in the final quarter, including two 3-point attempts.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Irish outrebounded the Panthers by 41-27 margin, including 18 offensive boards. Westbeld led Notre Dame with 10 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass.

BIG PICTURE

Panthers: Pitt kept the game close against one of the nation’s top teams. The Panthers, last in the conference, were coming off a 60-51 win over Virginia that snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Fighting Irish: Notre Dame rebounded from a 57-52 home loss to No. 9 Duke on Sunday. The Blue Devils hold a one-game advantage in the loss column over the Irish and Florida State in the ACC. Duke has three remaining conference games against Top 25 opponents, while the Irish have none.

UP NEXT

Pitt: At Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Notre Dame: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.

