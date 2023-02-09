Citron, Westbeld lead No. 10 Notre Dame past Pitt 69-63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, Maddy Westbeld added 17 and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Pitt 69-63 Thursday night.
Senior guard Dayshanette Harris led the Panthers (8-16, 1-12) with a season-high 20 points.
TURNING POINT
The Irish shot 36% through the first three quarters and trailed early in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame’s shooting struggles included missing 15 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.
Notre Dame bounced back to shoot 69.2% in the final quarter, including two 3-point attempts.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Irish outrebounded the Panthers by 41-27 margin, including 18 offensive boards. Westbeld led Notre Dame with 10 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass.
BIG PICTURE
Panthers: Pitt kept the game close against one of the nation’s top teams. The Panthers, last in the conference, were coming off a 60-51 win over Virginia that snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Fighting Irish: Notre Dame rebounded from a 57-52 home loss to No. 9 Duke on Sunday. The Blue Devils hold a one-game advantage in the loss column over the Irish and Florida State in the ACC. Duke has three remaining conference games against Top 25 opponents, while the Irish have none.
UP NEXT
Pitt: At Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Notre Dame: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25